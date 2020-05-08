You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch for $179 at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Deals on the Apple Watch Series 5 have mostly dried up for the time being, but if that model was still a little out of reach price-wise, Walmart and Best Buy each have the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) for $179. This price isn’t necessarily the lowest ever, though this deal is notable because stock, in general, for this model has been scarce since Black Friday. Both retailers currently have a few color options to choose between.

If you want to load up on used video games without paying a lot, GameStop is hosting a one-day sale where you can get up to 50 percent off when you buy five preowned games that cost $19.99 or less. The percentage you’ll save increases when you add more games to your cart. (Two games nets you 20 percent in savings, three gets you 30 percent off, and so forth, up to five.) This discount works only with the preowned, physical versions of games. You’ll see the price cuts take effect in your cart.

You probably won’t find some of the newest games for less than $20, but you can catch up on some games you might have missed out within the past few years. Games like Persona 5, Far Cry 5, Mortal Kombat 11, God of War, and many more make the cut, so you stand to save a bunch of money. If you recently bought a console, it’s a great opportunity to load up on the exclusives.