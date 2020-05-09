Save on DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3, the latest iPad, and more for Mother’s Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, and while the ongoing pandemic continues to be a nuisance that is probably preventing you from making special plans this year, you can still pick up a nice gift for a mom in your life. One of those gifts ideas is a DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal to stabilize footage recorded on a phone, whether mom likes to shoot in vertical or horizontal mode. These come in a special pre-wrapped Mother’s Day bundle right now directly from DJI for $139.

In addition to the gimbal (which usually costs around $120 by itself), you’ll get a bunch of goodies tossed in for a little extra, including a wrist strap, storage pouch, anti-slip pads, the Osmo Grip Tripod and an Osmo Carrying Case, a digital photo frame, and an 8GB SD card.

If your family owns a Roku TV (from TCL, Sharp, Insignia, or any other brand), a set of Roku Wireless Speakers can really elevate the sound performance. Normally $200, a two-pack is $150 for a limited time from Home Depot or directly through Roku. Keep in mind that each speaker needs to be plugged into a power outlet, but so long as they’re within close range of your TV, you can place or mount them wherever you please in the room. Additionally, they can serve as Bluetooth speakers.

An iPad is always a good gift, especially if you’re getting it for someone who wants to stay connected with social media and entertained with all of the popular streaming services. Apple’s latest version of the tablet has a Smart Connector port that lets you hook up a Smart Keyboard to get some typing done, too.

If you’re interested, it has been $80 off for over a week, and $250 for the 32GB model is a solid deal. Best Buy and Amazon have gone in and out of stock all week, so keep an eye out at both retailers to see who has the color you want. In the case of Best Buy, if online orders are backed up, the option to pick up your order curbside is there.