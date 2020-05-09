Razer’s excellent Viper gaming mouse is free when you buy the Huntsman TE keyboard

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Starting Sunday May 10th, Razer will host a promotion at Best Buy that bundles its Huntsman Tournament Edition wired gaming keyboard with the Razer Viper mouse. The keyboard alone costs $130, and that price will include the Viper (usually $80 by itself) for free with purchase. Just add the keyboard to your cart and the mouse will be added automatically.

The Huntsman TE is an 80 percent form factor keyboard (it lacks a number pad, but has directional keys along with the ever-useful Print Screen and other functions), so it shouldn’t take up much room on your desk. It has linear optical switches, which Razer claims can last longer than standard switches, and they’re faster to register a button press, too. As is usually the case with Razer’s tech, each key here is backlit and the colors and effects are fully customizable within the Synapse 3 software. The keyboard plugs in with a detachable USB-C cable and it’s compatible with both PC and macOS.

Getting the Viper included for free with this keyboard is a sweet deal, especially if you were in the market for new gaming accessories. Compared to some of Razer’s other mice, this one is a true ambidextrous model, meaning it’s symmetrically designed, and it has side buttons that are accessible for right- and left-handed gamers. Additionally, it’s incredibly lightweight at just 69 grams. It’s one of the best ambidextrous mice you can buy at its regular price, and free is a very good price.

Correction: This deal begins tomorrow, Sunday May 10th. The post originally indicated that the promotion was now live. We regret the error.