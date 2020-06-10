Bowers & Wilkins PX5 wireless noise-canceling headphones are $80 off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Bowers & Wilkins’ PX5 on-ear wireless headphones with noise cancellation are $80 off at both Best Buy (available for delivery or curbside pickup) and Amazon. You can pick them up for $220 instead of $300. Most of the noise-canceling headphones we’ve mentioned in deal posts have been on the more expensive end, but these are getting down there in price, though they don’t skimp on build quality or features.

The PX5 have adaptive noise cancellation, an auto-off function that pauses the music when you remove the headphones, aptX Adaptive codec support for 24-bit 48kHz sound, a claim of 25 hours of battery life with USB-C charging, and a 3.5mm port for wired listening. Bowers & Wilkins touts that the microphones used in these make your voice sound great over a phone call.

This promotion loops in both the blue and space gray color options, and each comes with a two-year warranty from Bowers & Wilkins.

A three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $23, which is around half off what the service usually costs for that duration. If you pay by the month, it’s $15 each month, so you’ll save a lot of money. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering digital gift cards that are instantly delivered to your email account upon purchase.

In case you weren’t aware, Game Pass Ultimate bundles in Xbox Live with Game Pass on Xbox One, the Netflix-like service that lets you download a bunch of games as well as access to the service on PC. This month’s additions to Game Pass include No Man’s Sky, the remastered versions of the first and second Kingdom Hearts titles, and more.

Razer’s latest 15.6-inch Blade gaming laptop is $1,800 at Best Buy, its normal price. But buying it today will get you $200 worth of Steam gift cards for free with purchase, so you’ll be able to buy or preorder several new games when you boot it up.

This laptop was announced in April, and it features a 144Hz FHD screen, Intel’s 10th Gen i7-10750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060, and 512GB of PCIe-based SSD storage. It’s not the most powerful model that Razer makes, but it’s a solid midrange gaming laptop that’s built better than most, and it features a few welcome touches, like a large trackpad, Thunderbolt 3 with eGPU support, and a revised keyboard.