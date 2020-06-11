Digital game downloads for the Nintendo Switch are heavily discounted right now

Nintendo is hosting one of the biggest sales yet on Switch games, knocking 30 percent off the regular $60 price of titles that rarely see much of a discount, like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, and Dragon Quest XI S. Several others, including some highly acclaimed indie and third-party games, are even more affordable.
What’s great about this sale is you’ll get the digital versions of the game, so there’s no waiting for a delivery in the mail or worrying about juggling cartridges. No matter which retailer you buy from, when you receive the code in the email, you can redeem it on your Switch. If you happen to buy your game directly through Nintendo’s online eShop, it will begin downloading immediately on your console. Just make sure that you have enough microSD storage. You can currently find a 256GB micro SD card for $40, whereas a 400GB model is $63.
Here we go, in no particular order:
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is $42 ($18 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition is $42 ($18 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Dark Souls: Remastered is $24 ($16 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Hotline Miami Collection is $8.74 (about $16 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition is $20 ($20 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is $30 ($30 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Dragon Ball FighterZ is $15 ($45 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Wargroove is $10 ($10 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Mortal Kombat 11 is $25 ($25 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 is $42 ($18 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Astral Chain is $48 ($12 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is $42 ($18 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is $42 ($18 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Super Mario Party is $42 ($18 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Kirby Star Allies is $42 ($18 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Dead Cells is $18.74 (about $6 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- The Messenger is $10 ($10 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Mario Tennis Aces is $42 ($18 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is $20 ($5 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is $28 ($12 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Katamari Damacy Reroll is $9.89 (about $20 off) at the Nintendo eShop
- Celeste is $6.79 (about $13 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- The Touryst is $14 ($6 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Boxboy! + Boxgirl! is $7 ($2 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Telling Lies is $16 ($4 off) at Amazon, GameStop
Loading comments...