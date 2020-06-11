The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off for the first time at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off for the first time at Amazon. This phone usually costs $1,400, and today’s sale brings it down to $1,100, less than the regular price of the Galaxy S20 Plus. Sure, that’s still a tremendous amount of cash to spend on a phone, but this is the best opportunity yet to save a lot on an unlocked version of the S20 Ultra. This phone has a big 6.9-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 865, and a 40-megapixel selfie cam, among other high-end specs.

My colleague Dieter Bohn reviewed the S20 Ultra earlier this year, and where this device really stands above the competition is with its zoom capability. This phone handles 8x zoom better than the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4, and it even manages to make 30x zoom photos look okay. The S20 can do 100x zoom, though he mentions that the feature is more of a party trick than something you’ll likely want to use to take photos for social media.

If you need more storage for your computer, Best Buy currently has the lowest price on the Western Digital Blue 1TB SATA SSD. It’s $100, which is $15 less than Amazon’s price. According to historical pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, this drive has gone as low as $88 around the winter holidays. But given that it’s just another day in June makes this deal pretty good.

Best Buy has another deal on a useful gadget, Insignia’s snap-on controller battery charger for the Xbox One X. It’s $10 (usually $20) for the charger and two rechargeable battery packs, which is a stellar deal. The Verge’s Chris Welch wrote about how great the Xbox One S version is back before Insignia released the One X version. If you’re looking for a simple, fairly elegant, and affordable way to charge your controller batteries, check out this deal.