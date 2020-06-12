Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones are $70 off for the first time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are $230 at Best Buy and Amazon, which is $20 cheaper than the best deal we’ve seen. This is Beats’ latest model, and it’s just about as capable as Sony and Bose’s flagship model in terms of build quality and battery life, despite now costing considerably less. It’s worth noting that these charge via Lightning port, so while you can connect them wirelessly to any Bluetooth device, they’re clearly angled toward people who are at least a little bit entrenched in Apple’s world.

If you want the new iPhone SE, but wish it had a bigger screen, Back Market’s deal on the iPhone 8 Plus might appeal to you. It’s selling a refurbished 64GB version in gold for $369, which is $20 less than the SE costs.

There are a few trade-offs with picking this model over the new SE, though none of them will be deal-breakers if you just want the bigger 5.5-inch screen above all else. The iPhone 8 Plus has Apple’s older A11 Bionic processor, and its cameras aren’t as capable. Though, it’s still modern in the sense that it’s IP67-rated against water and dust ingress, it supports wireless charging, and you’ll be set to receive the iOS 14 update when that launches later this year.

The iPhone 8 Plus from Back Market is refurbished but in “mint” condition, which it claims to mean you’ll find no scratches anywhere on the exterior. It has a one-year warranty against defects, and the phone includes all of the original accessories.

In case you missed yesterday’s roundup, there are a bunch of Nintendo Switch games that are discounted until June 16th. Better yet, the price drops are on digital versions of those games, so you don’t need to go to a store or wait for them to get delivered to you. (Just make sure you have a microSD card with storage to spare if you’re buying a few.) Some Nintendo-made games, like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze are $18 off of their usual $60 price, which is a rare price drop. Other games, like Overwatch, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Celeste, are even more affordable.