Here are some Father’s Day deals that are happening now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Father’s Day in the US is coming up on Sunday, June 21st. That’s next week, so you still have time to do some shopping. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic still has many retail stores shuttered, we recommend doing most of your shopping for dad online. Though, if you’re running short on time to buy a gift, you might be able to arrange a curbside pickup depending on the store.

There are a lot of things you can get for the dad in your life, but of course we are here to recommend some tech gifts we think they’ll like. You’ll find a few deals that we know about specific to Father’s Day below, followed by some good offers we’ve had on the site recently. There will be more deals next week, so stay tuned for those later on.

Nomad is offering a 20 percent discount on all of its leather cases and charging supplies. This sale excludes Nomad’s medical supplies, but once you’re ready to checkout, enter the code DADSNGRADS to save.

Moment is offering discounts on a range of products, including its attachable lenses, its own phone cases to which you can attach the lenses, as well as lens filters for your drone, and more. If you’re spending more than $150, use the offer code DAD15 to save $15 on your purchase. If your cart total goes over $250, use the offer code DAD30 to save $30 on your purchase.

Satechi is also hosting a discount on its products for Father’s day, which include wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, and more. Just enter the offer code FORDAD at checkout to save 15 percent on your purchase. If you spend more than $100, the code FORDAD20 will save you 20 percent. This sale lasts until June 17th.

DJI is hosting Father’s Day discounts across its catalog of drone products through June 21st. A few examples include the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone at DJI or Amazon for $1,419 ($180 off the original cost). You can find the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 with the same discount and price at DJI and Amazon. For context, both of these products were priced at $1,729 — well above their usual cost — at the beginning of 2020 due to trade tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on products made in China. Now, for whatever reason, you can get one for less once again.

DJI’s camera and gimbal lineup is also more affordable than usual. This includes the Ronin SC stabilizer, which is $299 instead of $439 at DJI and Amazon. You can also get a $110 off discount for the Osmo Action cam, which now costs $259 at DJI. The $369 Osmo Pocket, which has a stabilized camera built in, is now $299 at DJI and Amazon. Both the Osmo Action and Pocket will remain on sale until June 23rd.

You can stock up on some discounted games to play with dad on the Nintendo Switch until Tuesday, June 16th. There are quite a few that are cheaper than usual, and we’ve pulled together the best deals right here. While you’re at it, it might be a good idea to make sure you snag a 256GB microSD card at Amazon so they won’t run out of internal storage on the Switch.