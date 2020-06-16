Jabra’s excellent Elite 75t wireless earbuds are $30 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

A few weeks ago, I highlighted a $100 deal on a refurbished set of Jabra Elite 75t headphones. That price remains unbeatable, though if you aren’t wanting to go down the refurbished route, a brand-new set is more affordable than ever at Amazon and Best Buy. These normally cost $180, but you can get them now for $150.

While the Elite 75t lack noise cancellation or a wireless charging case, they make up that with excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, and USB-C charging. Compared to AirPods, they have better noise isolation and better compatibility with Android devices. These earned one of the top spots in our buying guide to the best truly wireless headphones.

Amazon’s Echo Spot smart display hasn’t been easy to come by recently, but today, Amazon is offering it for just $50. This product was originally priced at $130 and later fell to $90. Compared to the Echo Show displays, this one has a circular screen and a spherical build that is reminiscent of an alarm clock. Though, like the other displays, the Echo Spot has a built-in camera and Alexa so it can handle queries and commands like any other Echo speaker. This is a nice deal if you want a smart display that can blend into your room a little better than most others.

The Microsoft Store has the best deal yet on the Samsung Galaxy S20. It’s $749 for the 128GB model in the cosmic gray color, which is the first time we’ve seen it drop in price by $250. Samsung released this phone just a few months ago, and it’s still among the best and most powerful Android phones you can buy right now. The S20’s high price was one of Dieter Bohn’s least favorite things about it in his review, but since it’s much cheaper to buy unlocked right now, you might want to check it out.

You might have heard that Persona 4 Golden recently made the long-awaited jump from PlayStation Vita to PC. The JRPG classic with fun characters and amazing music is priced at $20 at Steam, which is already a nice deal for how much content you’re getting, though Fanatical is offering an even better deal. Until its supply of game keys lasts (it sold out once before already), you can snag yourself a copy for just $17.

In case you missed the news yesterday, Apple is giving students and educators a free set of AirPods when they buy new tech through its education storefront online. You’ll get the free headphones when you buy a $479 iPad Air, an $899 MacBook Air, or a $1,049 iMac desktop. Those are just the entry price points to get the headphones, and you’ll be eligible to get them by purchasing more expensive models.