Lenovo’s Yoga C740 laptop is $100 cheaper than usual at Best Buy

Lenovo’s C740 14-inch laptop is one of the best laptops you can buy, and it’s also the most affordable option in our buying guide. Now, at Best Buy, it costs even less than usual. The standard configuration with a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is just $600 instead of its regular $800 price. This laptop has a 2-in-1 design that lets its display flip nearly 360 degrees around, so you can use it as a tablet. It also features two USB-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack.

In my colleague Monica Chin’s review, she says that the C740 doesn’t stack up to some pricier 2-in-1 laptops when it comes to performance, battery life, or having a standout feature, though it’s reliable for everyday purposes and has a sturdy aluminum build. Its greatest asset is its price, which is now $200 less than it was during the review process. That’s what makes today’s deal worth checking out.

To get in on this deal before it expires on June 7th, you’ll need to be signed up for the My Best Buy member program. It’s free to join, and it only requires an email address. Then, head to this page to add the offer to your account. Once you’re at the product page, make sure to apply the My Best Buy pricing listed underneath the regular price. I’ve included a picture below to make it clear where you need to check the box to save some money.

Samsung’s Q70T 65-inch QLED 4K HDR TV that it released just a few months ago is $200 off for the first time at Best Buy and Amazon. Normally $1,300, it’s $1,100 at both retailers.

There are so many models on the market that it can be tricky to tell them apart, but here’s what you need to know about this TV, in particular: in addition to being a quantum dot LED TV that offers better color accuracy and contrast versus other LED and LCD screens, the Q70T supports variable refresh rate, which is a boon for gaming on a PC that’s capable of high frame rates. This feature should come in handy once the Xbox Series X and PS5 launch. It also has a feature called adaptive picture, which lets the TV automatically adjust settings based on the ambient lighting in the room.