Save $50 on Eero’s three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers and get a free Echo Dot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Eero’s three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is down to $200 at Amazon, which is $50 off the cost of the bundle. As far as complete mesh Wi-Fi systems are concerned, this is currently one of the most affordable. In Dan Seifert’s review, he claims they’re very easy to set up. If your current Wi-Fi router hasn’t been cutting it, either due to connectivity issues or the fact that it doesn’t do a good job pushing signal to every corner of your home, this is a smart upgrade to make now.

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is including its latest Echo Dot smart speaker (usually $50) for free with purchase. You can use it to listen to music and podcasts, ask questions to Alexa, and more.

Best Buy is offering $100 off the latest MacBook Air with the vastly improved keyboard, Intel’s 10th Gen Core i3 processor, and the bump up to 256GB of storage. It’s $900, which is the same price that Apple offers for its educational discount that’s exclusive to educators and students. The gold, space gray, and silver models are available with the discount.

If you’re looking for a Windows 10 laptop instead of a macOS device, Best Buy has marked down the new 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1, which has a touchscreen, a powerful Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. This machine usually costs $1,000, but it’s $850 today. What else stands out about the Envy x360 compared to most other laptops in its price range is that it has a Thunderbolt port.

The seventh-generation iPad is commonly available for at least $80 off of its usual price, down to $250. In fact, you can take advantage of that at Best Buy and Amazon. But what’s less commonly discounted is the Smart Keyboard that can attach to that iPad model’s Smart Connector port. Its regular price is $160, but you can grab it at Best Buy or Amazon for $99. This keyboard is also compatible with the latest iPad Air and the 2017 iPad Pro.