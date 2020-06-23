SanDisk 512GB microSD cards for your Nintendo Switch are more affordable than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve been looking for a high-capacity microSD card to give you a lot of storage space for game downloads on the Nintendo Switch or store countless 4K videos on your compatible tablet, laptop, phone, or action cam, today is a great day to invest in one. That’s because B&H Photo is offering some of the best deals we’ve seen yet on SanDisk’s Ultra 512GB microSD card as well as the 400GB model. Starting with the 512GB model, it’s usually around $90, and it’s down to $75. You’ll need to add it to your cart to see the price drop. Amazon sold this model for $64 during the 2019 holiday season, but this is the best deal since then.

SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSD card is $55 at checkout, which beats Amazon’s current price for the card by $5. This product has sold for less during the holiday season. But if you’re looking for the best deal today, B&H Photo has you covered.