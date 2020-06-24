Get every CD Projekt Red game, plus Cyberpunk 2077, for $88 today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You can catch up on all of the Witcher games on PC, and snag a preorder copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for $88 altogether at GOG.com. This special bundle is called the Ultimate RED collection, as it’s a slate of developer CD Projekt Red’s titles. If you were planning to preorder its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, this is a good way to keep yourself busy until it launches in November. Just to note, these games are DRM-free and don’t require Steam or any other game platform to run.

Here’s what the bundle includes:

Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings - Enhanced Edition

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

The Witcher Adventure Game

If you need a lot of power and ports at your desk to keep your tech charged, Anker’s 100W USB-C and USB Type-A wall charger is $20 off its usual $100 price at Amazon. This isn’t as affordable as some of the other USB-C wall chargers we write about, but this one has a more bountiful selection of ports. Being able to quickly charge four devices at once is a nice perk.

Sony’s new bass-heavy WFXB700 truly wireless earbuds are $30 off at Best Buy, which brings them down to $100. They’re available in black or blue, and they seem to have a low-profile fit. These come with multiple sizes of ear tips, they have a USB-C charging case, and the battery indicator LEDs can shine through it to let you know how much juice you have left.