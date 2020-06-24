Get every CD Projekt Red game, plus Cyberpunk 2077, for $88 today

You can catch up on all of the Witcher games on PC, and snag a preorder copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for $88 altogether at GOG.com. This special bundle is called the Ultimate RED collection, as it’s a slate of developer CD Projekt Red’s titles. If you were planning to preorder its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, this is a good way to keep yourself busy until it launches in November. Just to note, these games are DRM-free and don’t require Steam or any other game platform to run.
Here’s what the bundle includes:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings - Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- The Witcher Adventure Game
If you need a lot of power and ports at your desk to keep your tech charged, Anker’s 100W USB-C and USB Type-A wall charger is $20 off its usual $100 price at Amazon. This isn’t as affordable as some of the other USB-C wall chargers we write about, but this one has a more bountiful selection of ports. Being able to quickly charge four devices at once is a nice perk.
Sony’s new bass-heavy WFXB700 truly wireless earbuds are $30 off at Best Buy, which brings them down to $100. They’re available in black or blue, and they seem to have a low-profile fit. These come with multiple sizes of ear tips, they have a USB-C charging case, and the battery indicator LEDs can shine through it to let you know how much juice you have left.
Loading comments...