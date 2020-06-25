The $100 off deal on Apple’s MacBook Air with the improved keyboard is almost over

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The deals are a little slower today than we’ve seen so far this week, but there are still a few that we want to tell you about. In case you missed out, Best Buy’s $100 off sale on the latest MacBook Air laptop ends later today. Instead of paying $1,000 for the base model with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, you can get it for $900. It’s available in silver, gold, or space gray, and unlike the maligned butterfly key switches used in the previous generation, this keyboard is far better.

If you’re on the hunt for another monitor for your desk, or your first one, LG’s 27-inch G-Sync-compatible IPS monitor at Costco is down to $180 (usually $250). It’s tough to find a 27-inch FHD monitor for under $200, let alone one that has an IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility for variable frame rate support. This one’s big enough to juggle multiple windows comfortably, and while it’d be great if this model had QHD resolution, it’s nevertheless hard to beat this price.

If you aren’t a Costco member, you’ll get a 5 percent surcharge added to the total, which, in this case, amounts to around $9.

Also in the realm of gaming, but applicable to many other use cases, Daily Steals is offering Verge readers a deal on a refurbished set of Logitech’s G Pro wired gaming headset. This model usually runs for around $90 new, but you can snag one that’s been refurbished for $50 with the offer code VERGEGPRO at checkout. Like the new model, these come with all accessories, like replaceable ear pads, a detachable boom mic with pop filter, and all the cables you need to set it up with your PC, or gaming console.

Importantly, this headset comes with a one-year warranty against defects, so if something goes wrong within that time frame, you’ll be able to get it fixed or replaced at no cost to you.