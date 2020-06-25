Steam’s 2020 summer sale discounts Resident Evil 3, Doom Eternal, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Valve has kicked off its 2020 summer sale on Steam, knocking prices down for a huge number of PC games until July 9th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. To name a few especially great discounts, Resident Evil 3 is down to $40 (usually $60), Doom Eternal is $30 (usually $60), Outer Wilds is $16.65 (usually $25), Halo: The Master Chief Collection is $32 (usually $40), Half-Life: Alyx is $45 (usually $60), and Mortal Kombat 11 is $20 (usually $60). We’ll rattle off a few more deals below, but you can check out the sale here.

Every summer sale on Steam has some sort of incentive to bring people back to the store each day, and this year’s sale seems to be equally set on giving you discounts for games, as well as giving you a reason to browse Steam’s all-new Point Shop. It’s where you can redeem points ($1 paid on Steam gets you 100 points) to get non-tradeable stickers, animated profile backgrounds, chat effects, and more based on popular games. Each day of the sale, you can get a free sticker, which you can use in chats with Steam friends.

Alright, back to some more game sales.