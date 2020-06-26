TCL’s 10 Pro Android phone is $70 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

TCL’s 10 Pro phone is nearly $70 off at Amazon for the first time since it released recently in May 2020. You can pick one up for $382 (normally $450). You might not have realized that TCL makes smartphones, but this mid-range device actually compares favorably to the likes of Apple’s new iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy A51 in terms of build quality and, for the most part, specs. This device has a big 6.4-inch 1080p OLED screen with minimal bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Inside, it features the Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with microSD card support. It’ll work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon carriers.

Yesterday’s deal on the refurbished Logitech G Pro headset is still happening, though I have another deal on a refurbished gaming headset. This one is on the LucidSound LS31LE wireless model from Back Market. Normally $150 new, it’s $75 for a refurbished model that arrives cleaned in like-new condition, with all original accessories and a one-year warranty.

This multi-platform model supports every modern console via its 2.4GHz wireless dongle, including the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, macOS, and iOS. This isn’t the same LucidSound model that my colleague Chaim Gartenberg praised in his Button of the Month Club feature, though the LS31LE have the same clever rotating dials on the outside of the ear cups for adjusting game and chat audio.