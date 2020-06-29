Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablets are $30 off of their usual price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablets are $30 off today at Amazon and Best Buy. The base model with 32GB of storage costs $60 (usually $90). If you want the option to have wireless charging and to upgrade the RAM to make things a little more smooth with multiple apps open, the Fire HD 8 Plus is $80 (usually $110). The bundle that includes the Fire HD 8 Plus and a wireless charging dock is $30 off, too, costing $120 today instead of $150.

Both of these tablets have a USB-C port for faster charging than previous iterations of the Fire HD 8, as well as a faster MediaTek processor. Still, compared to other Android tablets, the app selection is limited to ones that work on Amazon’s Fire OS. Thankfully, as Dieter Bohn points out in his recent review of the Fire HD 8 Plus, most of the popular ones are accounted for, like Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify, to name a few. And, if you really want to, it’s possible to get the Google Play Store on the tablet.

Related How to get Google apps on an Amazon Fire tablet

If you’ve been on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 3 for less than the usual $199 price, the past week has seen it down to $179. Today, it’s another $10 off at Amazon and Walmart, so you can check out for $169. It has sold for this price before, but it’s been a while since it dipped this far below its original price. This model is getting the update to watchOS 7, so you don’t necessarily need to spend more on the latest Apple smartwatch to get the latest software.