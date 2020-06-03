Jabra’s excellent Elite 75t truly wireless earbuds are $100 refurbished at Newegg

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There are two deals on refurbished truly wireless earphones that we want to share with you. First, the Jabra Elite 75t are $100 at Newegg for a refurbished set. These usually cost $180, so it’s 44 percent off. That’s a really good deal for this model, which currently shares the top spot in our best wireless earbuds buying guide right next to the AirPods Pro. The Jabra Elite 75t are the best option available for Android users, with USB-C charging, a comfy design, and good sound quality being the main highlights.

The reviews on Newegg for these refurbished headphones are admittedly mixed, and some people report that their order looked very used upon arrival. However, more of the reviews are positive, and my mind is put at ease knowing that these were restored by Jabra itself. These headphones include all of the original accessories and are covered by a six-month warranty. If you want to save some money on this model, this could work out well for you.

Another option for refurbished truly wireless earphones is today’s deal at Best Buy on the Beats Powerbeats Pro. The retailer is offering this model in the moss green variant shown above for $140. To put that into context, it costs $250 for a new set (or $199 if you happen to find them on discount). Best Buy’s rate for the refurbished version is usually $170, though it is sometimes more costly depending on the color.

The Powerbeats Pro rank highly in our buying guide for the best wireless earbuds, and they improve on many of the same features you’d find in AirPods. These have better battery life, a gym-friendly fit, and they sound great. Compared to the USB-C charging in the Jabra Elite 75t above, these charge via Lightning. These refurbished earbuds include all original accessories and have a 90-day warranty through Best Buy.

Best Buy has more Nintendo Labo DIY cardboard kits in stock and selling at a steep discount. The Vehicle Kit is one of them, and instead of paying $70, it’s $20 for the kit today. If you’ve wanted to try out the Nintendo Labo VR Kit, that one is also $20, though the savings aren’t as steep since that kit normally costs $40 at retail. If you own a Nintendo Switch and have been looking for another way to keep occupied, these are a way to keep your hands busy with family.