Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging are available refurbished for $110

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods that include a wireless charging case cost $170 if you buy them new, but Best Buy is offering a very good deal on refurbished models if you want to save another $60. This refurbished set of second-generation AirPods is $110, the best price we’ve seen yet, and they come with all of the original accessories. If you want to charge them wirelessly, you’ll need to use a wireless charger you already own or pick one up for less than $20.

Best Buy claims that they are tested, though your mileage may vary in terms of whether there are scratches on the charging case. These are covered with a 90-day warranty through Best Buy. While that’s nowhere near as good as the one-year coverage you’ll get with buying a new unit, that’s the trade-off for saving almost $100 on the original price. That might be worth it for you if you’ve been on the lookout for a deal.

Compared to the first-generation model, this one has the H1 wireless chip that offers faster switching between connected devices, as well as Hey Siri voice commands. Additionally, this model will receive a new feature showed off at WWDC 2020 that lets it automatically switch between devices based on which device is playing audio.