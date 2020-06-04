The Resident Evil 3 remake for PS4 and Xbox One is discounted for the first time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 3 landed on the PS4 and Xbox One in April, and it’s already $20 off at Best Buy. Instead of paying $60, you’ll just pay $40 for the disc version of the game. This is the first price drop that we’ve seen for RE3, and based on the takeaway from my colleague Sam Byford’s review, this seems like the right price for the game.

Compared to the excellent remake of Resident Evil 2, this game is less substantial. That’s because it’s a shorter game that lacks the multiple storylines found in RE2. Sam notes that, as a result, it feels more like an expansion than a whole new game. That said, it’s visually stunning and fun to play, and the game includes the 4-on-1 multiplayer-focused mode called RE Resistance. So, you’re sort of getting two games for the price of one.

Here’s another reminder why you shouldn’t pay full price for the seventh-generation iPad. At Best Buy and Amazon, it’s back down to $250 ($80 off) for the 32GB version and $330 ($100 off) for the 128GB tablet. As is usually the case, Best Buy has the best selection of colors and storage configurations, and you can arrange curbside pickup if you choose to. Amazon is honoring this price, but its stock is going in and out, which is unfortunately usually the case for that retailer. If you don’t see the exact color and storage amount that you want in an iPad, check back later today as stock may have replenished.

The Nintendo 2DS XL handheld console with Mario Kart 7 installed is $100 at Walmart (via Slickdeals). It usually costs $150 at Amazon and other retailers, but Walmart is the only major retailer that seems to be currently selling the 2DS XL. So, if you’ve had a tough time finding one, you can get it for far less than it usually costs at Walmart. There are plenty of great games released for the 3DS platform, all of which play on the 2DS XL, except without the 3D effect.