Samsung’s new Galaxy A51 is a great deal at $289

Samsung’s midrange Galaxy A51 is $110 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $289. For context, this phone released just a few months ago, and it’s worth checking out if you want an affordable phone with a big OLED screen, good build quality, a headphone jack, and compatibility with all US carriers.

Despite it looking like a chip off the block of Samsung’s high-end Android phones that cost hundreds more, the Galaxy A51 overall performance is lacking by comparison. Its camera and battery life weren’t so great during Dieter Bohn’s review, which you can read here or watch above. Those flaws are a little easier to overlook given the price drop, but they’re worth knowing about before you invest.

Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed is $30 off of its usual $150 price at Best Buy. We’ve seen $20 price cuts before, but today’s discount is the biggest drop in price yet on the best gaming mouse that you can buy. Not only is the price good, but Best Buy is one of the few retailers that currently has this mouse in stock.

If you’ve been thinking more about getting an electric scooter these days, Wellbots is extending its biggest discounts yet to Verge readers on Segway’s ES2 and ES4 electric scooters. You can pick up the ES2 for $489 ($100 off) with the offer code THEVERGEROAD used at checkout, or the more powerful ES4 for $649 with the offer code THEVERGESCOOT, which is $120 off of its usual price. Both scooters ship for free and are a tax-free purchase for those who live outside of New York state.

The Segway ES2 weighs 27 pounds and can reach speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour at a range of up to 15.5 miles per charge. It features front, rear, and bottom-mounted lights, and the rear suspension can help keep things smooth on the street. The Segway ES4 weighs 30 pounds, and it tops out at 19 miles per hour and a range of up to 28 miles before needing to be charged.