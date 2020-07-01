Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are more affordable than ever today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus truly wireless earbuds that have excellent battery life and come with a wireless charging case are more affordable than ever today, and we have two special deals to tell you about. Daily Steals has the best price on a new set of Galaxy Buds Plus, down to $130 ($20 off). If you want to check that out, head over to its site and enter VERGESBUDS at checkout to get the discount. These have a one-year warranty through Samsung.

On the other hand, you can save even more money by snagging a refurbished set of Galaxy Buds Plus at Best Buy. They’re just $90, which is a steal. Like all of Best Buy’s refurbished gear, these are tested for quality and include all original accessories. (In this case, that means ear tips, the charging case, and the USB-C cable.) These come with a 90-day warranty through Best Buy.

Remedy’s Control, one of the best games of 2019, is 42 percent off on PC (redeemable on Epic Games Store) at Fanatical. It normally costs $60, but you can get it for $35 right now. This console versions of this game see discounts fairly regularly, though this is one of the better sale prices I’ve seen for the PC version.

Samsung’s 860 QVO 1TB SSD is $100 (usually $120) as part of Amazon’s deal of the day. This model sold for $88 during Black Friday, but this is the lowest price outside of that period. It’s possible that this one will see more frequent discounts until it’s phased out, as Samsung recently announced the slightly improved 870 QVO SSD that starts at $130 for a 1TB drive. This isn’t the fastest SSD you can buy, but it’s a lot of storage at a very good price.

B&H Photo is offering an excellent bundle that includes Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi + LTE) and the new $300 Magic Keyboard with touchpad and passthrough USB-C charging for just $1,199. This model used to cost $1,299, and the 2020 counterpart with similar specs is $1,249. If you’re okay with a slightly less capable processor and fewer cameras, you can save a lot today — especially if you were hoping to also get the Magic Keyboard.

Persona 5 Royal for PS4 is more affordable than ever at GameStop today only. It’s $35 ($25 off) for a new copy of what my colleague Megan Farokhmanesh calls “the definitive version of an already brilliant RPG”. It’s the most complete version of Persona 5 you can buy, flush with new late-game content, as well as some quality-of-life-fixes not seen in the original release. Plus, it comes with a POP! Games figurine of the Fox character from the game for no extra charge.