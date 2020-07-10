The Echo Show 8 smart display is $40 off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8, its 8-inch smart display, is $90 at Best Buy and Amazon. This model usually costs $130. Compared to the Google Nest Hub, its closest competitor in price and functionality, the Echo Show 8 is the better option if you want a slightly larger touchscreen, better-sounding speakers, and a camera you can use to video chat with friends and family. Additionally, it’s the ideal choice if you use Prime Music and other Amazon services.

The Verge’s Dan Seifert considers the Echo Show 8 the best smart display for most people, and you can get it for $40 less than usual today.

If the Echo Show 8 sounds good to you but you want something a little smaller and more affordable, the five-inch Echo Show 5 is $60 today at both Amazon and Best Buy. It matches what the Echo Show 8 can do, but on a smaller level. We’ve seen this display sell for $50 a few times, though that discount is rare. Considering everything this little device can do, $60 is still a decent price.

A few must-have Nintendo Switch titles are available through Amazon for $20 off their usual price, and better yet, they’re digital downloads, per a deal posted on Slickdeals. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2 are $40 right now. This matches the best price for each game.