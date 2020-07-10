 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Echo Show 8 smart display is $40 off today

Plus, a few Nintendo Switch games that star Mario are discounted

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8, its 8-inch smart display, is $90 at Best Buy and Amazon. This model usually costs $130. Compared to the Google Nest Hub, its closest competitor in price and functionality, the Echo Show 8 is the better option if you want a slightly larger touchscreen, better-sounding speakers, and a camera you can use to video chat with friends and family. Additionally, it’s the ideal choice if you use Prime Music and other Amazon services.

The Verge’s Dan Seifert considers the Echo Show 8 the best smart display for most people, and you can get it for $40 less than usual today.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

If the Echo Show 8 sounds good to you but you want something a little smaller and more affordable, the five-inch Echo Show 5 is $60 today at both Amazon and Best Buy. It matches what the Echo Show 8 can do, but on a smaller level. We’ve seen this display sell for $50 a few times, though that discount is rare. Considering everything this little device can do, $60 is still a decent price.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A few must-have Nintendo Switch titles are available through Amazon for $20 off their usual price, and better yet, they’re digital downloads, per a deal posted on Slickdeals. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2 are $40 right now. This matches the best price for each game.

Next Up In Verge Deals

Loading comments...