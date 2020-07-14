Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop and other accessories are discounted today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Razer hopes you’re reading to buy a bunch of gaming gear, as it has discounted several products on Amazon. Starting with one of the best deals: the Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop usually costs $1,700, but you can get it today for $1,450. Inside, it’s full of capable components, including Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor, the Nvidia GTX GeForce 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe-based SSD.

Unlike most other game-ready machines, this one features a Thunderbolt 3 port for faster data transfer as well as support for Razer’s Core X Chroma external GPU enclosure. What’s more, this model has the arrow keys in the right place. In previous models, the up arrow was between the forward-slash and shift keys, making its location prone to causing all types of problems. It’s the little things, right?

I understand if $1,450 reads as pricey still, but if you’re between getting a macOS laptop and a Windows 10 device, this one gives you more RAM and more power for your money than the similarly priced 13-inch MacBook Pro. Plus, it features among the best hardware design of any Windows 10 laptop that isn’t one of Microsoft’s own Surface machines. We’ll be publishing our review of this model shortly.

Razer’s Viper Ultimate is the wireless version of its Viper true ambidextrous mouse. In this case, that means it’s wireless, and it makes no compromises to the 20,000 DPI optical sensor. This model claims to have 70 hours of battery life. If you’ve been looking for a mouse with thumb buttons on both sides, this could be a great fit for you. Instead of its usual $130 price, it’s $100 now.

One of the more underrated mice in Razer’s offering of deals is the Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless mouse. Normally $60, it’s $45 right now. Unlike the company’s other wireless mice, this one can flip between 2.4GHz wireless mode with its included dongle or Bluetooth by toggling a switch on its bottom. Razer also claims that it can last up to 450 hours with a AA battery. It’s just as comfortable as the more expensive wired Basilisk V2 and the Basilisk Ultimate, and this is easy to recommend if you don’t want to spend a lot and you don’t want a mouse covered in LEDs.

You can liven up your streams with Razer’s Seiren Emote microphone. It’s a wired microphone with a built-in display that can show your audience emoji. Razer claims that its hypercardioid condenser is better than most other cardioid microphones at focusing on your voice while blocking out other noises. This microphone started at $180 and has routinely been on sale for around $130, but today, it’s just $103.

In other news, Google has been offering some deals at its online store recently, and today’s offer seems decent if you can be tempted into getting two Nest Hub Max smart displays. Those usually cost $229 each, but buying two together will knock $75 off for a total cost of $383. Recently, Google brought its Meet videoconferencing and Duo video calling to the Nest Hub Max, so you can host or join other video-based gatherings right from your smart display. This is a decent deal if you wanted to get one for a friend or family member who you want to stay in touch with, especially during the pandemic.