Beats Solo Pro with active noise cancellation are still $70 off at Amazon

Shopping for a new set of wireless headphones can be a difficult and expensive journey. That’s not the case for today, as Amazon is selling the Beats Solo Pro for $70 off their usual price. Normally $300, they’re $230 in a wide range of colors, covering people who want a vibrant look or a muted one. These are Beats’ latest on-ear model, and they are packed with features, like active noise cancellation to silence distractions, a transparency mode to let you quickly hear what’s around you, and Apple’s H1 wireless chip, which grants enhanced wireless range and hands-free controls with “Hey Siri” support.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, though it rarely drops in price below $120. Just in time for summer, Back Market is selling the “night black” color variant refurbished for just $89 right now. It’s in mint condition, which the site translates as basically looking brand-new. It also comes with a one-year warranty. This speaker’s cylindrical size makes it easy to tote along, and its IP67 water and dust resistance rating means that getting it wet isn’t a big deal.

At Amazon, you can get two Blink XT2 wireless smart home cameras and an Amazon Echo Show 5 for $145. The two cameras alone currently cost $135 (normally $180), so the fact that you’re getting a smart display for just another $10 makes this an excellent deal. These products can work together if they’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You can ask Alexa to show you what’s happening on either camera, then a live feed will display on the screen. This particular smart display usually costs around $60 by itself.

If you’re in the market for a tablet for watching movies, reading, and playing a few games, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 might suit your needs. It’s $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $100. This discount is on the newer model that features a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, 32GB of storage (with microSD support for up to 512GB of storage), and faster charging than previous versions via its USB-C port.

A USB-C hub is an easy recommendation for anyone who’s running low on ports, or who just wishes their laptop had an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a simple way to connect to a monitor for more screen real estate. Paying $30 today can get you Anker’s hub that features all of that in its seven ports (HDMI, SD, microSD, USB-C PD for charging, Ethernet, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports). It’s currently $10 off its regular price.