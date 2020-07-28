Get the tough-to-find Nintendo Switch Pro controller for $10 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller is one of my favorites ever, but there are two things that I don’t like about it: it’s kind of expensive, and it’s usually hard to find. For a limited time, Amazon is solving both problems by selling its stock for $60 each, which is $10 off its usual price. Get this controller if you want excellent battery life, a comfortable grip, and compatibility with Windows 10 via its Bluetooth feature. It’ll likely be extremely tough to find as we inch toward the holidays.

TCL’s high-end 8-series 4K TV is cheaper than ever at Best Buy. The 75-inch model is $1,500, beating the previous best price by $300. Of course, TCL is best known for making budget-friendly TVs that are packed with features, but this one is among the first consumer models to have mini-LED backlighting. It improves on edge-lit and full-array backlighting with even more lighting zones to provide a bright, accurate picture with contrast that rivals OLED.

Like TCL’s other TVs, this one has Roku TV software built-in, which offers support for Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix, and plenty of other streaming services. Additionally, this display has a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG standards.