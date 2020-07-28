Get the tough-to-find Nintendo Switch Pro controller for $10 off

Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller is one of my favorites ever, but there are two things that I don’t like about it: it’s kind of expensive, and it’s usually hard to find. For a limited time, Amazon is solving both problems by selling its stock for $60 each, which is $10 off its usual price. Get this controller if you want excellent battery life, a comfortable grip, and compatibility with Windows 10 via its Bluetooth feature. It’ll likely be extremely tough to find as we inch toward the holidays.
TCL’s high-end 8-series 4K TV is cheaper than ever at Best Buy. The 75-inch model is $1,500, beating the previous best price by $300. Of course, TCL is best known for making budget-friendly TVs that are packed with features, but this one is among the first consumer models to have mini-LED backlighting. It improves on edge-lit and full-array backlighting with even more lighting zones to provide a bright, accurate picture with contrast that rivals OLED.
Like TCL’s other TVs, this one has Roku TV software built-in, which offers support for Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix, and plenty of other streaming services. Additionally, this display has a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG standards.
