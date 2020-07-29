You can save $50 on Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds Plus

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We recently ranked Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds as the best overall option, thanks to their 11-hour continuous battery life, wireless charging support, improved microphones, and excellent sound quality. They normally cost $150, but you can grab them for just shy of $100 from a reputable seller at eBay. If you’re okay with getting them in white, which has a pearlescent look, they cost $99, though the black or blue options are $110.

The last time we covered a Galaxy Buds Plus deal in early July, $130 was the best price we’d seen yet.

If you don’t want to spend that much, Best Buy is offering the original Galaxy Buds refurbished in black for just $60. They’re also available in white for $75. They have wireless charging and good sound isolation, but they don’t reach the heights of their successor above in terms of continuous battery life and sound quality. Still, at this price, they’re not a bad starter set of truly wireless earbuds.

More on the wireless earbuds front, Adorama is offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 for free, but only when you purchase Sony’s new Xperia 1 II phone that costs $1,198. My colleague Dieter Bohn reviewed it and featured the phone in the latest episode of Processor embedded above. While he praised the deep camera system and for being the most focused Sony-branded phone yet, it’s quite expensive by itself. Though, it’s a far better deal when you’re getting these earbuds included for free.