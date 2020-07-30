Razer’s last-gen Blade 15 gaming laptop is $500 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Razer’s Blade 15 gaming laptop is $500 off at Amazon, dropping the price to a very reasonable $1,100. This machine is its previous-generation model, which affects the overall design and internal components only in a few minor ways that might not matter to you if you’re just looking for a well-crafted, feature-packed Windows 10 machine. First off, it has Intel’s 9th Gen Core i7-9750H, but it likely won’t show its age since it’s a six-core processor that’s fairly new. More pressing is that the keyboard is Razer’s older design that wedged the up arrow between the forward slash and right Shift keys. I find that arrangement to be annoying, but not necessarily a deal-breaker. Also not so great is the small 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD that comes built-in, but you can upgrade to a much larger one for a good price and install it yourself.

It has a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate for fluidly showing off movies and games. On the graphics front, it has an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, which should deliver great performance at medium-to-high settings in most games. Some features you won’t find in most other laptops at this price include Thunderbolt 3 support, a big trackpad, and a generous 16GB of RAM. All in all, this is an insanely good value.

We’ve told you before about the recent $100 off deal happening on Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but it’s worth highlighting again because it’s still happening after over a week of being live. The white option is the only model seeing this steep of a price cut, but the black and silver versions are each $60 off if you really would rather have one of those.

Bose’s NCH 700 recently made the cut in our buying guide on the best noise-canceling headphones you can currently buy. They feature great sound quality, and, of course, the noise cancellation is superb. What sets them apart, though, is really their microphone quality for phone calls or videoconferencing.