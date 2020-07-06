Apple AirPods Pro are $30 off at Verizon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s AirPods Pro truly wireless earbuds are $220 at Verizon, which is $30 off the usual $250 price. Most deals we see for this model usually range from $15 to $20, and saving this much is far less common. Compared to the standard AirPods, this model features active noise cancellation, improved sound, a wireless charging case, and a more customizable fit with ear tips. They will soon also feature Apple’s new spatial audio feature for a more immersive sound experience. If you’re an iPhone owner, my colleague Chris Welch thinks these are the best option available to you.

You don’t need to be a Verizon subscriber to get in on this deal. It’s available online or you can place an order to pick it up at one of its physical retail locations around the US.

A few Nintendo Switch games that usually cost $60 are up to $20 off at GameStop and Amazon. Here are the best deals we’ve seen on games that we recommend picking up for your console. And before you download them, make sure you have enough storage on your console. If you’re running low, pick up a SanDisk 256GB microSD card for $40.