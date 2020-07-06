 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Apple AirPods Pro are $30 off at Verizon

Plus, save on a few must-have games for the Nintendo Switch

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Apple’s AirPods Pro truly wireless earbuds are $220 at Verizon, which is $30 off the usual $250 price. Most deals we see for this model usually range from $15 to $20, and saving this much is far less common. Compared to the standard AirPods, this model features active noise cancellation, improved sound, a wireless charging case, and a more customizable fit with ear tips. They will soon also feature Apple’s new spatial audio feature for a more immersive sound experience. If you’re an iPhone owner, my colleague Chris Welch thinks these are the best option available to you.

You don’t need to be a Verizon subscriber to get in on this deal. It’s available online or you can place an order to pick it up at one of its physical retail locations around the US.

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

A few Nintendo Switch games that usually cost $60 are up to $20 off at GameStop and Amazon. Here are the best deals we’ve seen on games that we recommend picking up for your console. And before you download them, make sure you have enough storage on your console. If you’re running low, pick up a SanDisk 256GB microSD card for $40.

Super Mario Maker 2

Next Up In Verge Deals

Loading comments...