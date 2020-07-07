Toshiba’s discounted 50-inch 4K HDR TV includes a free Echo Dot at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Buying the right TV and set-top streaming box to go along with it can be stressful and expensive. There’s a deal happening today at Best Buy and Amazon that might be perfect for you if you just want a big TV with some, but not all, of the high-end features found in more expensive models. Plus, it essentially has a Fire TV Stick 4K built-in.

The latest 50-inch Toshiba 4K HDR Fire TV Edition (with Dolby Vision, HDR 10) is $50 off its usual price, bringing it down to $330 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Purchasing the TV at Best Buy will net you the best deal that includes a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with purchase, which is worth $50 on its own. The speaker can beam commands to the TV when connected to the same Wi-Fi connection, so you can easily start shows or movies by summoning Alexa.

Lenovo’s excellent budget-friendly Chromebook Duet is even more affordable than usual today at Walmart. The 64GB model that includes the keyboard is $249 (usually $279). In my colleague Monica Chin’s review, she recommended paying an extra $20 for the 128GB model, but now that the 64GB model is $50 less than the next step up, you should opt for this instead if space isn’t a deal-breaker.

Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 solid-state drive with 500GB of storage is almost down to its cheapest price ever. Instead of hovering around $115, it’s $100 even at Amazon. It isn’t tough to find SSDs with 1TB at this price, but what this model excels at by comparison is raw speed. If your desktop or laptop has an M.2 SSD slot or if you slide this into a USB-C enclosure, you’ll get speeds that surpass SATA speeds. Depending on your configuration, you’re looking at transfer speeds of 1GB per second or faster.

It’s true that 500GB isn’t a whole lot of storage these days, given that game sizes are increasing. Though, this is an incredibly fast gadget that will help your PC tear through whatever you put on it.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still $30 off at Verizon, which matches the best price that we’ve seen for this model. $220 is a really good deal if you’re an iPhone owner who’s looking for the best wireless earbuds based on sound quality, comfort, and features. These have great sound, active noise cancellation, and soon, Apple will enable spatial audio in the AirPods Pro.