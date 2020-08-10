You can save up to $50 on Amazon’s Fire HD tablets

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Almost every model in Amazon’s Fire lineup of budget-friendly tablets is discounted. The Fire HD 8 is a good value at $60 (usually $90), and even the Fire HD 8 Plus with slightly more RAM and wireless charging support is $30 off; instead of costing $110, it’s down to $80. If you want to step up to a bigger 10-inch screen with 1080p resolution instead of sub-FHD screen, the Fire HD 10 is a better bet. It’s $50 off its usual price, down to $100.

Different as these prices might be, all of them have a few things in common that might make shopping easier. They each charge via USB-C and include a charger in the box (though the Fire HD 10 includes a faster 9W charger instead of a 5W charger that’s tossed in with the Fire HD 8). They also all feature microSD slots so you can expand the storage, so you don’t need to worry much about the base storage capacity. A 128GB microSD card from Samsung costs $20.

Samsung’s T7, its latest and fastest portable USB-C SSD, is down to its cheapest price yet at Amazon and B&H Photo. This model is improved over the T5 because it uses NVMe storage instead of SATA, resulting in significantly faster transfer speeds. At the low end of what’s available, the 500GB version costs $80 instead of $110. If you want the 1TB version, that’s $170 now instead of $200. Finally, the top-end 2TB drive is $70 off, down to $370.

Samsung has discounted its stock of refurbished Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds in black down to $90. Other colors in refurbished condition cost $110, and these normally cost $150 new. Best Buy guarantees that these will arrive in a like-new state that includes all original accessories. We’d rather see them brand-new at this price, but it’s a still a good deal considering the Galaxy Buds Plus are our current top pick if you’re out shopping for wireless earbuds. They have great battery life and sound quality, with improved microphones over the original model.

Lastly, Best Buy is hosting a preorder deal on Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox One. (This purchase supports a free update to the Xbox Series X version.) If you preorder the game now, you’ll get 15 percent off an Xbox gift card. Best Buy has $25, $50, and $100 quantities available. You won’t save much on the $25 gift card, but at the high end, getting that $100 will cost you $85 instead.