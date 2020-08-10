Google’s discontinued Pixel 4 is $250 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Google Pixel 4 is discontinued, but Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo each apparently had enough stock left to launch a coordinated sale, bringing the 64GB and 128GB models each down $250 off their original prices. Both Best Buy and B&H Photo have the unlocked Pixel 4 with 64GB of storage in “just black” and “clearly white” for $549. Amazon is currently offering the deal for the black phone only. For $100 more, you can get the 128GB model. Sadly, the larger Pixel 4 XL isn’t looped in here.

The best deal we saw for the smaller Pixel 4 model was in April when it dropped down to $499. You can technically get that price at Best Buy right now — but only if you’re willing to activate the phone with a carrier when you buy it. If you’re looking for the best value and the most choice, head to B&H Photo, where the phone comes with a translucent case for free. It’s nothing fancy, but having a case to put the Pixel 4 into right out of the box is something that some people might want to do.

Google discontinued the Pixel 4 just a few days after it announced the Pixel 4A, a $349 phone that’s available to preorder now and releases on August 20th. In lieu of matching the Pixel 4’s high-end Snapdragon 855 processor and its gimmicky Motion Sense feature for hand gesture-based navigation, the Pixel 4A limits the focus to lowering the entry price of getting Google’s great camera and software. So not only is raw power still a good reason to choose the Pixel 4 over the 4A, but the more expensive device features wireless charging, water resistance, and a fast refresh rate display.