 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

HP’s latest 15-inch Omen gaming laptop is $300 off at Best Buy

New, 1 comment

It packs in a six-core processor, the RTX 2060, a 300Hz refresh rate display, and more

By Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The HP Omen 15, Intel system HP

HP’s redesigned 15.6-inch Omen gaming laptop is $300 off at Best Buy when you’re signed in with a free account. This configuration is normally $1,450, but it’s $1,150 until August 23rd when you click the “Apply Offer” box under the sale price. This machine released just a few months ago, and for this low price, it offers probably the best bang for your buck that I’ve seen in a laptop recently. It has Intel’s Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics chip, a 1080p display with a super-fast 300Hz refresh rate display, 16GB of RAM, and finally, a 512GB NVMe SSD. Oh, and it has a Thunderbolt 3 port, so it really checks a lot of boxes from a value and performance perspective.

In most cases, you’d be lucky to spend around $1,400 to get all of these specs, which is why today’s deal is noteworthy.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are $100 ($50 off) at Verizon’s online store. They’re available in all four colors (red, white, black, blue). The deals keep getting better, and at this point, I wouldn’t suggest spending over $100 for this model. These have great sound quality and long-lasting battery life. The case charges via USB-C or by resting on a Qi wireless charger. Even some recent Samsung phones can wirelessly recharge them.

(Note: Given that I recently promoted a refurbished deal from Best Buy that was around this price, I’ll refrain from doing that again unless it’s significantly more affordable than this.)

Genki Covert Dock Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

The Genki Covert Dock that can serve as a portable Switch dock normally costs $75. That’s not exactly cheap, as I pointed out in my recent review, but (thanks to Slickdeals for pointing it out) you can save about $10 on the cost with a promo code. Add one to your cart, then enter the code FRIENDOFAFRIEND. You’ll then see the cost go down to $63.75.

This dock acts just like Nintendo’s own dock that comes included with each Switch, except it’s considerably smaller, and you can connect other USB-C devices to it, like a phone, tablet, or a laptop.

Next Up In Verge Deals

Loading comments...