HP’s latest 15-inch Omen gaming laptop is $300 off at Best Buy

HP’s redesigned 15.6-inch Omen gaming laptop is $300 off at Best Buy when you’re signed in with a free account. This configuration is normally $1,450, but it’s $1,150 until August 23rd when you click the “Apply Offer” box under the sale price. This machine released just a few months ago, and for this low price, it offers probably the best bang for your buck that I’ve seen in a laptop recently. It has Intel’s Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics chip, a 1080p display with a super-fast 300Hz refresh rate display, 16GB of RAM, and finally, a 512GB NVMe SSD. Oh, and it has a Thunderbolt 3 port, so it really checks a lot of boxes from a value and performance perspective.

In most cases, you’d be lucky to spend around $1,400 to get all of these specs, which is why today’s deal is noteworthy.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are $100 ($50 off) at Verizon’s online store. They’re available in all four colors (red, white, black, blue). The deals keep getting better, and at this point, I wouldn’t suggest spending over $100 for this model. These have great sound quality and long-lasting battery life. The case charges via USB-C or by resting on a Qi wireless charger. Even some recent Samsung phones can wirelessly recharge them.

(Note: Given that I recently promoted a refurbished deal from Best Buy that was around this price, I’ll refrain from doing that again unless it’s significantly more affordable than this.)

The Genki Covert Dock that can serve as a portable Switch dock normally costs $75. That’s not exactly cheap, as I pointed out in my recent review, but (thanks to Slickdeals for pointing it out) you can save about $10 on the cost with a promo code. Add one to your cart, then enter the code FRIENDOFAFRIEND. You’ll then see the cost go down to $63.75.

This dock acts just like Nintendo’s own dock that comes included with each Switch, except it’s considerably smaller, and you can connect other USB-C devices to it, like a phone, tablet, or a laptop.