You can get the upgraded OnePlus 7 Pro for $450 right now

If you’ve been looking for a OnePlus 7 Pro, there’s a chance you’ve had a tough time finding one. It’s completely sold out on OnePlus’ site, but right now, Daily Steals is offering this phone for $450, which matches the lowest price that we’ve seen yet. To get this price, enter the code VERGEONEP in at the checkout page after you add one to your cart. This configuration of the 7 Pro, which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.0 storage, was originally priced at $699, so you’re saving 35 percent today. Without the code, it costs $499.

The OnePlus 7 Pro released in the middle of 2019, and it was among the first mainstream phones to feature a zippy 90Hz refresh rate OLED screen. It made The Verge’s Dieter Bohn, who reviewed the phone, say that it served as “proof that other big phones cost too much” — and that was before its price fell off a cliff in today’s deal.

In terms of power, this phone has the Snapdragon 855 processor and the aforementioned 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it’s still capable. It has a 4,000mAh battery, which can last a full day under heavy usage. And it has an interesting party trick we don’t see much anymore since most manufacturers have switched to hole-punch selfie cams: it has a motorized pop-up selfie camera, which clears away more room for the display to go edge to edge.

If there’s one downside to this deal, it’s that this is the model made for GSM networks only, including AT&T and T-Mobile (and Google Fi), but excluding Verizon. Otherwise, you’re getting a brand-new phone with a one-year manufacturer warranty, and Daily Steals says this phone will ship free and fast via two-day air shipping.