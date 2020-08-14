Google Nest and Eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems are steeply discounted

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

A mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the best investments you can make during a time when most of us are stuck at home due to the pandemic. It can help you get more out of the internet that you pay for. Luckily for you, some of the best options are on sale today — and both are known for being very easy to set up. Eero’s three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi beacons, pictured above, are $200 (normally $250) at Best Buy and Amazon.

If you want something a little faster and more capable, Google’s Nest Wifi router and Point combination come in a two-pack for $200 at Best Buy, as well (usually $269). The Point that is included with that bundle doubles as a smart speaker, which is handy, but it lacks the Ethernet port that the Nest Wifi router has. If that’s a deal-breaker, I suggest spending $239 on Google’s two-pack of Nest Wifi routers at Amazon (normally $299). With it, you’ll get even faster speeds than if you bought the bundle that comes with the Point, since each router has its own Ethernet port.

Several popular (and excellent) games for the Nintendo Switch are discounted at Amazon and Best Buy. Granted, it’s just $10, or slightly more, off for the physical versions, but I consider these all to be must-own games if you’re building out your catalog of Switch games.

If you’re looking for a fast Android phone that you can use with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Google Fi, Daily Steals is offering $250 off the OnePlus 7 Pro, costing you just $450 when you add one to your cart, then enter the offer code VERGEONEP at checkout. This particular model normally costs $699, and it has the Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This device released in mid-2019, but it’s still plenty capable in terms of specs, and you’re probably really going to like the 90Hz refresh rate OLED display.