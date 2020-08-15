Save on Genki’s Covert Dock, preowned games, and more this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Genki is offering a 15 percent discount to readers of The Verge who buy two or more products from its site. Two easy picks are its new Covert Dock for the Nintendo Switch along with the Portable Stand or Genki Audio Bluetooth adapter for the Switch to go with it. Whatever you end up buying, just add them to your cart and then paste in the offer code ONTHEVERGE at checkout to save. If you were thinking about getting the Covert Dock and the Portable Stand together, the cost goes from $95 down to $80.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch is discounted for the first time at Amazon. Normally $60, it’s $50 for the physical edition.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rarely sees a discount from its usual $60 price, but today that’s happening at Amazon.

There are more gaming-related deals to absorb because GameStop is hosting a one-day sale on games and accessories that ends once the clock flips over to Sunday. You can check out everything that’s offered in the sale here, but I’m just going to pluck out a couple of favorites.

The $250 off deal on the OnePlus 7 Pro I wrote about a few days ago ends this weekend. Until then, Daily Steals is selling this brand-new model with a full one-year warranty for $449. It normally costs $699, so it’s a huge price drop considering you’ll be getting the mid-tier configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Daily Steals’ page says that it’s the Sprint variant, but it will work on AT&T and T-Mobile.