Amazon’s Echo Studio speaker includes a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue bulb

Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker has never been cheaper than $170, where it’s at today at both Amazon and Best Buy. If you’re interested in an Alexa-powered speaker that sounds great with an interesting 3D audio feature and Dolby Atmos support, you should really check out the deal that Best Buy is offering. The $170 speaker includes a free Echo Show 5 smart display and a white Bluetooth-enabled Philips Hue smart bulb with the purchase (normally $300 altogether). So not only is this the lowest price, but it’s a fantastic value if you want to go all in on Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem. These complimentary products will be added to your cart automatically when you add the Echo Studio.
B&H Photo is currently offering the OnePlus 7T for $400 (usually $600), though the deal is active for a limited time today. This price will get you the unlocked “glacier blue” version (compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T, but apparently not Verizon), with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The device supports Android 10 and has a 90Hz refresh rate OLED screen.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones usually cost $250 new, but you can save a lot on the cost by getting a refurbished set instead. That’s always true, but it’s especially the case today at Best Buy, where refurbs in black cost $146. Despite being considerably cheaper, Best Buy claims that each one includes all original accessories (charging case, lightning to USB-A cable, four ear tips), and the set has a 90-day warranty through the retailer.
