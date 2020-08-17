Amazon’s Echo Studio speaker includes a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue bulb

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker has never been cheaper than $170, where it’s at today at both Amazon and Best Buy. If you’re interested in an Alexa-powered speaker that sounds great with an interesting 3D audio feature and Dolby Atmos support, you should really check out the deal that Best Buy is offering. The $170 speaker includes a free Echo Show 5 smart display and a white Bluetooth-enabled Philips Hue smart bulb with the purchase (normally $300 altogether). So not only is this the lowest price, but it’s a fantastic value if you want to go all in on Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem. These complimentary products will be added to your cart automatically when you add the Echo Studio.

B&H Photo is currently offering the OnePlus 7T for $400 (usually $600), though the deal is active for a limited time today. This price will get you the unlocked “glacier blue” version (compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T, but apparently not Verizon), with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The device supports Android 10 and has a 90Hz refresh rate OLED screen.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones usually cost $250 new, but you can save a lot on the cost by getting a refurbished set instead. That’s always true, but it’s especially the case today at Best Buy, where refurbs in black cost $146. Despite being considerably cheaper, Best Buy claims that each one includes all original accessories (charging case, lightning to USB-A cable, four ear tips), and the set has a 90-day warranty through the retailer.