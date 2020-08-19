Apple’s last-gen iPad Pro with LTE is more affordable than ever at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPad but don’t necessarily need the latest or most powerful version of the iPad Pro, you can save a lot of money on the previous generation of the iPad Pro from 2018 for a limited time. It’s steeply discounted, and what’s better, this model includes support for 4G LTE in addition to Wi-Fi, which is handy if you’re on the go and want to stick a SIM card into it.

The most appealing deal is on the 12.9-inch version of the 2018 iPad Pro with 64GB of storage and LTE support. That certainly isn’t much storage, but it’s tough to pass up this deal. And since iPads support external storage, you can offload data to a flash drive if you’d like. Normally $1,149, it’s $669 until later today (or sooner if stock sells out).

If you want this model with AppleCare included, it’s an extra $100, totaling $769.

At Best Buy and Amazon, you can pick up the Blu-ray version of the complete series of the cult classic anime FLCL (known as Fooly Cooly) at a discount. Normally $32, it’s $25 through the day. This Blu-ray collection features just the original six episodes, not the newer episodes that launched on Adult Swim in 2018.