Ring’s latest video doorbell is $50 off and includes Amazon’s Echo Show 5 at no extra cost

To make up for the last few days of no deal coverage, I’m making up for it with today’s roundup. It’ll be larger than usual, comprised of a few deals that have been happening recently. There haven’t been any true show-stopping deals as of late, but I still think these are worth telling you about.

You can pick up Ring’s latest video doorbell, the Video Doorbell 3 Plus, for $180 at Amazon, and it’ll come with an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display at no extra cost. The doorbell sold for $230 when it launched earlier this year, and the display usually costs around $60 by itself, so you’re netting a big discount today. The Video Doorbell 3 Plus provides a “pre-roll” feature that shows you the four seconds before you were alerted by the camera. The cheaper version of the Video Doorbell 3 doesn’t offer that functionality.

Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds have been $30 off at Amazon for the past few days, which brings them down to $220. The best deal we’ve seen for a new set was $199, but that was a one-time sale gone in the blink of an eye. If you’re cool with spending $20 more here, this is definitely a good sale price.

If you’re desk-bound for work these days, like many of us are, having more USB ports to charge accessories might be something you need. Anker’s 65W four-port GaN USB adapter might be what you need, and it’s $40 at Amazon instead of its usual $50 price. It has one USB-C port that supports up to 45W (powerful enough to charge laptops like the MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13, and Google Pixelbook at full speed), as well as three USB-A ports that share the remaining 20W of power.

If the time to renew your PlayStation Plus subscription is coming up and want to snag a full year of service, you can pay far less than the usual $60 renewal fee. CDKeys.com is offering a one-year subscription for just $32, which is nearly half off the cost. It’ll deliver the code to your inbox shortly after purchase. Subscribing will allow you to play games online with friends and get complimentary games each month.

Several multiplayer games for the Nintendo Switch are discounted through August 30th. The most noteworthy inclusions are Luigi’s Mansion 3, which is down to $42 (usually $60) for the first time ever. Burnout Paradise Remastered is $35 (usually $50). You can check out all of the deals here, but if you’re short on time, here are a few other discounts worth checking out (note: all of these are digital downloads made through the eShop):

On the topic of video games, Woot is opening its vault of refurbished old-school games and gaming consoles. Within its sale, you’ll find a range of Nintendo GameCube and PS2 games, some of which include classics like Metroid Prime and N64 titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Some of the prices aren’t fantastic, but it’s a nostalgia trip to see them all on this page.

Razer is offering a $200 discount on its latest Blade 15 Advanced Edition gaming laptop, bringing the cost down to $2,400. For that price, you’ll get some powerful, well-built hardware. The specs include a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 300Hz refresh rate, Intel’s eight-core Core i7-10875H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This deal lasts until September 5th.