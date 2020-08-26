Apple AirPods Pro are back down to $199, their lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Newegg is hosting a great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. They’re down to $199, which matches the best price that we’ve seen once before in early August. This model usually costs $250, and compared to the less expensive second-generation AirPods, these have better sound quality and noise cancellation.

This deal will expire at the end of the day, but it’s possible that it will sell out before then, so pick up a set if you’re interested.

Yesterday’s $50 off deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus that includes an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display is still happening. But if Ring’s Floodlight Cam seems more useful to you, you can get a similar deal on that at Best Buy. Normally $250, it’s $210 for the Floodlight Cam, and it comes with an Echo Show 5 with purchase. The two items together usually costs $340, so you’re saving a good amount here.

If you buy Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phone at Amazon, you’ll get a set of Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds tossed in as a complimentary gift. The phone itself isn’t steeply discounted — just $20 off its usual $999 price. Though, if you had your eye on this model, now certainly isn’t a bad time to buy. It’s a very good Android phone, and it’s fitting that they come with the wireless earbuds we think are currently the best overall model on the market.

If you’re building a PC, or you’re looking to upgrade yours with more RAM, you can get 16GB (two 8GB sticks) of Corsair’s Vengeance LPX DDR4 3,000MHz RAM at Amazon for just $60. Just make sure their speed is compatible with your motherboard. These usually cost around $80, and unless you’re running intensive applications and games, 16GB of RAM will probably get you by for a while.

You can also get a great deal on HyperX Fury desktop PC RAM if you’re looking to boost your PC with 32GB of RAM. A two-pack of 16GB DDR4 sticks clocked at 3,000MHz costs $138 instead of $173 at Amazon. This RAM count (along with whatever new graphics card Nvidia has been teasing recently) should make your PC ready for the onslaught of games to come in the next few years.