Boost your Nintendo Switch storage with this $30 256GB microSD card

If you own a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console, or are planning to get one soon, buying a microSD card to expand its internal storage should be your next move. Today, that comes as an affordable move to make, as Amazon has discounted Samsung’s 256GB microSD card by nearly half of its original price. It’s $30 for the rest of the day. Given that most Nintendo Switch games rarely soar above 10 or 15GB each (with many well below that size), this small investment should go a long way.

This microSD card will also work with select phones, laptops, and action cameras that have the slot.

You can save on both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy. The most affordable model is, strangely enough, the 15-inch version built with the AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally $1,200, it’s $300 off that price at Best Buy. This matches the best deal yet. My colleague Dan Seifert particularly enjoyed the 3:2 aspect ratio display and the keyboard in his review, and also cited that it can put forward good performance for everyday productivity tasks.

The 13.5-inch version that features Intel’s 10th Gen processors, along with the same 8GB of RAM, but a boosted SSD to 256GB over the model above, costs $1,000 at Best Buy. This is also $300 off of its usual price. With this smaller version, you’re not missing out on much, other than the larger display. If you’re willing to take that hit in exchange for more storage, it’s a fine trade-off.

Red Dead Redemption 2, the most recent open-world game from Rockstar Games, is down to $27 for a digital code on Xbox One. Newegg is selling copies, so head over there if you want to pick one up. Once you buy it, you’ll need to enter the code that Newegg sends you via e-mail into the Microsoft Store to get the game.

This deal comes at a good time since Red Dead Redemption 2 will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 7th. Even with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, buying the game directly through Microsoft would cost $48, so you’re saving a lot with this Newegg deal.