Asus’ LED-filled gaming laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate display costs just $880

If you’re looking to do some PC gaming at respectable frame rates, Asus’ ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop seems like an affordable way to go about doing that. Usually $1,000, it’s $880 today. Despite its low price, it has some high-end features, like Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7-10750H six-core processor, a fast 512GB PCIe-based SSD, and an 144Hz refresh rate display that will provide a fluid-looking experience in and out of gameplay.

The rest of laptop isn’t quite as impressive, but it’s not bad for the price. There’s 8GB of RAM built-in (and you can add more yourself later on), and in terms of graphics, it has Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Ti graphics chip. You’ll likely be able to run most of your games at smooth frame rates on medium graphical quality, though of course that depends on the games you like to play.

Several refurbished phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, along with some older Apple Watch models, are available now on Woot at pretty appealing prices. The Apple Watch 3 costs as low as $160, and the iPhone XR and XS starts below $500. If you’re willing to jump back a few generations in Samsung’s world, the Note 8 is $240, which is a still a whole lot of phone for the money.

Razer’s Viper ambidextrous wired gaming mouse is one of the lightest models on the market at 69 grams, and it’s discounted right now at Amazon. Normally $80, it’s a much more reasonable $55. This model is comfortable to use for hours on end, and if you’re left-handed, I think this is one of the better wired options available currently. It has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, just a little LED flair, and its braided cable is built to avoid snagging on your mousepad.