T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 11 Pro to new and existing subscribers

At T-Mobile, you can get a free iPhone 11 Pro if you meet all of the carrier’s qualifications. First off, you have to switch from another carrier and trade in your old device, or if you’re an existing customer, you can get one by adding a line to your plan. For either one, you’ll pay for the phone up front, then T-Mobile will pay you back in billing credits each month over a 24-month period.

It’s worth noting that Apple is likely a month out from announcing the rumored iPhone 12, and with any new iPhone release, there are usually a bunch of carrier incentives. Still, it’s a free iPhone now, if you want it and meet the criteria.

Control Ultimate Edition just launched this week on Steam, following a yearlong exclusive stint on the Epic Games Store. Green Man Gaming is selling the game for just $27 (usually $40), and I can’t recommend this game enough if you like action games. Should that sell out, Humble is selling it for $32, which is also a good deal.

In other PC gaming news, Humble has a bunch of games for sale as part of its “End of Summer Sale 2020.” It broke up the games by publisher and theme, and one of my favorite themes to peruse is the “Destress & Disconnect” collection. It’s full of titles that can take your mind off things, like Abzû, The Witness, The Sims 4, Night In The Woods, and more.

Additionally, many games from Sega are steeply discounted, including all of the Yakuza titles for PC, and other cult classics like Vanquish, Bayonetta, and Jet Grind Radio.

Razer is bundling its Kraken X wired gaming headset with the Ornata V2 full-sized, wired mechanical keyboard for less than the items usually cost together. Instead of costing $150, they’re $100. If you’re looking for a few solid additions to your PC setup, these should fit the bill.