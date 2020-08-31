Amazon’s Echo Buds are back down to their lowest price of $90

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon’s Echo Buds wireless earbuds are $40 off at Amazon, which brings them down to their lowest-yet price of $90. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal, but it doesn’t happen regularly. (It happened once before in January 2020.) If you’re in the market for wireless earbuds, these are a particularly good value if you’re seeking a solid set of noise-canceling buds. They utilize Bose noise-reduction technology to help block out sound, and they’re also worth the price, thanks to their excellent sound quality and comfortable fit.

Several sites are offering discounts on the Steam version of Control Ultimate Edition, but the best one I’ve seen yet (thanks to Slickdeals) is happening at Newegg. You can get a digital game key for $26 by using the offer code CNTRLUTM at checkout. (You’ll need to put your email address in to redeem the savings.) The game costs $40 without any deal, so you’re getting almost 40 percent off the definitive edition of Control that includes all of the updates and downloadable expansions.

Google’s Home Max is currently the company’s largest smart speaker, and you can get it for $100 off at the Google Store, making it $199. This is near the lowest price we’ve seen for this model, and if you want strong audio performance, this might be worth considering.