Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Final Fantasy VII Remake has held fairly steady at $60 since it launched in April 2020, but the disc-based version for PS4 is currently down to $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. My colleague Andrew Webster called it a “thrilling, thoughtful take on a classic” in his review. In case you weren’t aware, the FF7R covers the first portion of the game in Midgar. That section isn’t too long in the original title, but Square Enix completely reimagined the world and fleshed it out with more quests, a new battle system, and some slight changes to the story.

Google’s Pixel 4A is its latest midrange Android phone, but you can get the Pixel 3A XL released in 2019 for $250 at Woot. It comes refurbished (with visible signs of wear and tear, says Woot) in the “purple-ish” color, and supplies may sell out soon. Google didn’t make an XL-sized version of the 4A, so this is a good chance to get one for less if you want a larger screen and don’t mind that this is a refurbished unit.

Walmart has a great deal to check out if you just bought a Nintendo Switch. You can get two digital downloads for $120 and a 128GB microSD card comes free (usually around $30 by itself) with the purchase. What’s better is that these digital downloads are for must-have games, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, and more. You can select “Edit this bundle” to mix and match the games to your liking.

You’re not saving money on the games themselves with this deal, but it’s a good way to get some extra storage for your Switch for no extra money.