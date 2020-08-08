You can save on Brydge wireless keyboards for iPad

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re shopping around for a deal this weekend, there are a few that we want to tell you about. As is usually the case, some of them have been happening for the past few days, but others are new ones that more recently popped up.

Brydge is hosting a back-to-school sale on its wireless Bluetooth keyboards for iPad, which should be helpful whether you’re physically going back to class or just resuming where you left off from home. If you have an iPad Pro (2018 or the latest 2020 version) its Brydge Pro keyboards, pictured above, are up to $50 off, down to $100 for the 11-inch keyboard and $130 for the 12.9-inch model.

My colleague Sam Byford reviewed a bunch of iPad keyboards and he thought this one provided the best laptop-like experience, saying, “It feels exactly like a laptop, thanks to the responsive keys and well-designed hinges that clip onto the iPad’s corners and — crucially — easily let you remove it for tablet use.”

In case you missed it, iPadOS added mouse support, and Brydge made a version of this keyboard with a built-in trackpad (seen in the photo above). They’re more expensive (though not as expensive as Apple’s Magic Keyboard), but they let you turn your iPad Pro into even more of a laptop replacement. Those are each $30 off at Amazon, starting at $170 for the 11-inch version and $200 for the larger 12.9-inch version. Just click the coupon button listed beneath the price on their respective product pages to get the discount.

If you own the 10.2-inch seventh-generation iPad, Brydge makes a wireless keyboard for that model, too. It’s usually $130, but it’s $100 right now. It’s available in three colors, just like the iPad: silver, space gray, or gold. It looks a lot like the keyboard above for the iPad Pro, and as you can see by the image above, it’s not any thicker than the iPad itself. Brydge claims that it provides one-year battery life per charge, and the keys are backlit.

Here’s another deal that might be a good fit for a student or really anyone looking for a cheap but good phone. Daily Steals has brand-new stock of the original Google Pixel XL with a 5.5-inch OLED screen and 32GB of storage (in black or white), and it’s offering it to Verge readers for $95 with the offer code VERGEPIXL used at checkout. The Pixel has officially reached the end of the line when it comes to official Android updates (it was released in 2016, mind you), with Android 10 being its last major upgrade. But it might still be a good fit if you just need an unlocked Android phone with a good camera and one that works with any US carrier.

As I mentioned, the phones themselves are new, but according to Daily Steals, they were sourced directly from Google’s overstock, and thus weren’t kitted with a charging cable and wall adapter. Basically, they weren’t given the packaging treatment. So, Daily Steals will including an aftermarket cable and charger with purchase. These have a 90-day warranty through Daily Steals.

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 is currently down to $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. My colleague Andrew Webster called it a “thrilling, thoughtful take on a classic” in his review. In case you weren’t aware, the FF7R covers the first portion of the game in Midgar. That section isn’t too long in the original title, but Square Enix completely reimagined the world and fleshed it out with more quests, a new battle system, and some slight changes to the story.

Walmart has a great deal to check out if you just bought a Nintendo Switch. You can get two digital downloads for $120 and a 128GB microSD card comes free (usually around $30 by itself) with the purchase. What’s better is that these digital downloads are for must-have games, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, and more. You can select “Edit this bundle” to mix and match the games to your liking.