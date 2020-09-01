Razer’s Blade 15 is a capable gaming laptop that’s $400 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re on the hunt for a gaming laptop to help you run your games at reasonably fast frame rates that will also serve as a great all-around machine for non-gaming tasks, the Razer Blade 15 is a solid option. You can get this machine at Amazon for $400 off its original price, which brings it down to $1,400. It comes with Intel’s competent six-core Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD.

Its 15.6-inch 1080p display has a 144Hz refresh rate, raising the ceiling of how smoothly games can run on the laptop. This feature also allows for fluid scrolling outside of games. Razer’s Blade 15 costs more than many other 15.6-inch gaming laptops, but it’s worth considering if you want stellar build quality and a Thunderbolt 3 port, which can be used for fast data transfer or for connecting it to an eGPU enclosure, like Razer’s $300 Core X, that can greatly boost its performance.

B&H Photo is offering a tempting gaming laptop deal, too. Lenovo’s Legion 7i is $1,600 (down from $1,850). It features the same Intel Core i7-10750H processor but has double the memory with 32GB, double the storage with a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a better Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip. This laptop also has a 240Hz refresh rate display, which is somewhat of a rarity in gaming laptops at this price. Like Razer’s laptop above, this model also features a Thunderbolt 3 port.

