Sony’s 55-inch A8H OLED TV is down to $1,500 at Amazon and Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Sony’s 55-inch A8H Bravia OLED TV is $1,500 at Amazon and Best Buy. This model that usually costs $1,900 hasn’t seen many discounts, and today’s sale represents the biggest price drop yet. In addition to having sterling picture quality and contrast with its OLED panel, it runs on Android TV software. With it, you’ll be able to easily install entertainment apps on the TV itself.

Other notable specs include AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Alexa compatibility, and it has four HDMI ports with ARC support. This model supports 120Hz refresh rate but only at up to 1080p, not 4K. That’s something worth keeping in mind if you were looking for a new TV to complement your future PS5 or Xbox Series S or X consoles.

Acer’s ultrawide Nitro XV340CK gaming monitor is $390 (usually around $450) when you add it to your cart at Amazon. The discount will reflect at the checkout page. It’s a 34-inch QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS monitor that has AMD FreeSync with 144Hz refresh rate, a fast 1ms response time, and support for HDR10. All it’s missing is G-Sync compatibility, but it nevertheless seems like a fantastic value if you want a high-end, wide-screened monitor for far less than it usually costs.

You can save about $15 off the usual cost for three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at CD Keys. It normally costs $45 to get three months of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, but it’s $30 right now. That’s a good deal, especially considering xCloud game streaming will launch soon with Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th, and EA Play’s catalog of games will be incorporated this holiday season.

The remastered 4K version of the classic Ghost in the Shell film that just released a few days ago is available as a digital download at the Microsoft Store for just $5 (per Slickdeals). You’ll need to select between Japanese or English audio, as it doesn’t seem like one purchase includes both language options. And to get the 4K option, make sure to select “UHD” above the audio selection. You’ll need to select between Japanese or English audio, as it doesn’t seem like one purchase includes both language options. And to get the 4K option, make sure to select “UHD” above the audio selection.