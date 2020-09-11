Save 17 percent on Dell’s excellent G5 15 SE gaming laptop

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At Dell, several laptops (and really, many other devices, like desktops, monitors, and more) are 17 percent off if you add the offer code SAVE17 to your cart at checkout. (The offer seems to stack if you’re buying more than one product.) One of those laptops is the Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop. Normally $1,300, it’s down to $1,081 with the offer code applied before tax. This is the top-end model offered by Dell, with AMD’s powerful Ryzen 4800H processor, a Radeon 5600M graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of fast PCIe SSD storage, and a 1080p display that has a 144Hz refresh rate.

If you’re looking for reasons why you might buy it, I listed several in my review. Though, if you’re looking for something thinner and lighter, Dell’s XPS 13 is normally $1,225 but costs $1,017.

Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C wall adapter is down to $23.49 at Amazon. This particular model on sale is white and has a single USB-C port. So while it won’t be super useful if you have multiple devices to charge at once, it should be able to charge most things quickly. At 60W, it can charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at very close to its normal speed (falling just shy of Apple’s stock 61W charger). Other popular laptops, like the MacBook Air, Surface Pro 7, and Dell’s XPS 13 should charge at their normal speeds. And of course, this wall adapter is suited for quickly charging phones and the Nintendo Switch console.

Lastly, this is just another reminder that Samsung’s new Note 20 series of unlocked phones are $200 off their usual prices. That means the $1,000 Note 20 is $800 and the $1,300 Note 20 Ultra is just $1,100. This promotion is happening at B&H Photo, Amazon, and Best Buy. It’s a great deal.