Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are just $95 for one day only at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At Woot, Amazon Prime members can pick up a set of Samsung’s very good Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds for $95. This is the lowest price yet. If you don’t have Prime, your checkout price will be $100, so it’s not too harsh of a penalty. This sale is happening for one day only, so don’t expect it to be available if you’re checking this out on Sunday or beyond.

The Galaxy Buds Plus are worth checking out if you value long-lasting battery life, superb sound quality, and solid microphones for placing calls.

Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones are down to just $103 at Daily Steals when you use the code VERGESOLO in at checkout. These usually cost somewhere between $150 and $200, depending on the color you want, and Daily Steals’ selection truly stands out beyond the standard colorways. It has the Club Collection colors of Beats’ Solo 3 lineup, containing “club red,” which mixes red and navy blue; “club yellow,” which mixes yellow with sky blue; and a few others.

These are new units with a full one-year manufacturer warranty, but they don’t have the shrink-wrap that’s applied in the factory.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a nice deal on the Apple AirPods Pro, you’ll want to check in on Sunday as early as you can: 3AM ET is when Staples will knock $50 off, making them $200. This matches the best price that Staples set early last month. Deals this good on the AirPods Pro are rare at this point, and while the sale technically lasts from Sunday, September 13th, through the 19th, stock will likely sell out before then.

Several Nintendo Switch games that I’d recommend to just about anyone are up to $20 off at Walmart. Even a few games that rarely drop below their usual $60 price are seeing $10 discounts. These deals are available online and in store, and they’re for the physical cartridges, not the digital versions. Here’s a full list:

Update September 12th, 10:03AM ET: Woot's price for the Galaxy Buds Plus is actually $5 cheaper than it had originally advertised, so I've updated the pricing.